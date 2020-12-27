Without pause, Eric has been redesigning introductory physics every year since. The classes I recently observed resemble the professional workplace: Rather than solving hypothetical problems on their own in hopes of acing a high-stakes exam at the end of the course, students were working on open-ended, real-world problems, relying on each other as collaborators, and occasionally consulting more senior experts (teaching assistants) for advice. And, as in life-beyond-school, there is no final exam.