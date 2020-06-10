Across the country, the coronavirus has robbed students of proms and graduations, sports seasons, and spring musicals. It’s easy to forget that the pandemic has also stolen from retiring teachers and support staff — often the backbone of a school — not just the chance to be formally thanked for their service but the ability to say goodbye to the kids and families they’ve come to know so well. And then, added Carey, there are also the colleagues whose sense of teamwork and pride help make a job satisfying.