Some of the ladies at the parties he helped his mom host for her professional singles group found him interesting. “If only you were older, or I were younger,” they would say as he chatted about books or current events while sampling the free food that the grad student found so attractive. Walter was sometimes hired to collect money at the door of the group’s events, which is where discovered that not every single professional woman in attendance was his mom’s age. He scored a couple of dates – not enough to amount to anything, but enough to boost his confidence. The group was holding an event that very night.