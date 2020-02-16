The crew was always together — hanging out in someone’s dorm, going to a party, eating in the dining hall — and so Lindsay, who grew up in West Chester, and Steve, who is from Lansdale, got to know each other well. They had similar upbringings. Both were the oldest of three kids in close-knit Irish Catholic families and had attended Catholic high schools, he at La Salle College High School, she at Villa Maria Academy, and felt very comfortable together. Each was also a huge fan of the other’s kindness.