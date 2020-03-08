Dana, who is now 50, loves that Walt “handles my crazy,” and that “he is intelligent and clever and measures his words so that when he says something, it’s something worth saying.” Walt, who is now 58, is retired from the SEPTA Police force, on which he served for 25 years. “He’s got a silly side to him and he’s not afraid to show it,” Dana said. “He’ll be panning the room as a cop does, but if I start to dance in the middle of a Target aisle, he dances right along, spinning and dipping me.”