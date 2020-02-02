It could not. With the help of travel agent Maria of MJ Travel, Bruno had arranged for not only a special meal, but live music. Without giving away the plan, he persuaded his tired girlfriend to rally. Alas, Mother Nature was not feeling as cooperative. A sand-filled wind threatened to blow the staff member who was hanging lighting right off the ladder. And Stacie could hardly see with her hair blowing around. Bruno quickly arranged for Plan B: A table with an ocean view, but on a sheltered patio, was prepared. She sat down, and Bruno knelt beside her.