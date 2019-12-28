Wild Bill didn’t tell his son he earned his nickname with his boldness in battle, a seeming fearlessness that intensified after his elder brother was killed while fighting in Italy. He didn’t describe how he’d lost his right leg as a result of the injuries he suffered while helping a wounded soldier during the Battle of the Bulge. Nor did he reveal that he’d broken the same leg two months earlier when he’d been shot by a sniper in Holland — and that he then used black shoe polish to disguise his cast so he could rejoin his company.