Yasahmeen Wilson, 7, happily shows off her new basketball while Philadelphia Police 1st District Officers Tony Barbera (far left) and Ed Pulaski give away more basketballs to children in Wilson Park in Southwest Philadelphia. The officers, who spent $300 of their own money, replaced a rim and net on a backboard that had been broken for nearly a year and gave away at least a dozen basketballs and six indoor basketball kits for families who , for safety reasons, won’t let their children play outside.