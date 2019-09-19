Ed had hoped to find a partner in the past, but, then 45, he had mostly given up. Yet he followed Marjorie across the party to meet Peter, who was indeed the handsome man in pink. Thus began a three-hour conversation that ended when the picnic did. Then Peter, who is now 54 and is a senior vice president for Iron Shore Pharmaceuticals, returned to his home in Villanova and Ed, who is now 49 and builds customer relationship management technology for Cognizant Technology Solutions, to his place in Harlem, NY.