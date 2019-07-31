After he and Liz said their vows, they sat near the altar together, holding hands. With the intense emotion of the vows behind them, Mike relaxed and took in the anthems their friends were singing in the choir loft. As the newlyweds walked back up the long aisle together, Mike saw the faces of all their friends and family looking back at them. And then in the back few pews, he saw his students. “It was this cool moment of all of our worlds coming together,” he said. “It was joyous.”