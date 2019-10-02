Jill was surprised how nervous she felt when she heard her cue: The Beatles’ “Here Comes the Sun.” “It was this feeling of, ‘Oh my God, this is my wedding day! It’s happening!'” she said. “Then I walked out and saw David standing at the end of the aisle, smiling really big. He was looking at me with so much love and happiness that I wasn’t nervous any more. I started speeding up to get to him. My stepdad, who had me by the arm, said, ‘You have to walk slow!’”