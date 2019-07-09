The couple always spend the June 13 anniversary of their first kiss down the Shore. Last year, Nick suggested they get smoothies and some early evening beach time before the rain began. “We were sitting together, just watching the ocean, and I started saying sweet things about how I love her, and can’t imagine my life without her. But she wouldn’t look over at me,” he remembered. “I put my hand under her chin, moved her head, and looked into her eyes. I saw her realize what was going on.”