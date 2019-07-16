The get-to-know-you messages flew for a week between Andy, a BVAccel software developer from Lebanon, PA who then lived in Graduate Hospital, and Becca, who grew up in Gwynedd Valley and was in her fourth year of med school at Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University. In fact, they talked so much that Becca feared they were running out of topics. Sensing a slight waning of her interest, Andy asked her to meet in person at Center City bar Charlie Was a Sinner.