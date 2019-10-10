Rob said he fell in three different levels of love with Tess. “When we first met, we just hit it off. There was never a dull moment when we were together,” he said. “When our relationship became more serious and we had deeper conversations, I realized my values aligned with Tess’s values. And then once we were dating for a couple of years, I knew we would be good partners together, and I realized I didn’t want to be with anyone else but Tess. I wanted to spend my life with her.”