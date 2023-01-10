Philly love stories: From friendship to romance, what is the biggest lesson you’ve learned from love?

What is love?

For some, it’s listening to a romantic partner read to them as they fall asleep. Maybe it’s risking crossing borders with one’s child to give them a chance at a different life. Maybe love is meeting a girl in your twenties, but who simply, magically turns out to be your platonic best friend. Maybe it’s watching your grandparents looking at each other and seeing the spark between them alive after 60 years together. Or love is catching a glimpse of yourself in the mirror and finally realizing you love yourself.

No matter who you love and where you find it, we want to hear from you. What’s your love story — romantic, platonic, familial, gay or straight — and what has it taught you about love and your world? If you’re lucky enough to have love in your life, what advice do you have for others seeking it?

If you have a story you want to tell, share with The Inquirer by January 20 for possible inclusion in a forthcoming feature. Love is love, and all stories are welcome.