100.3 WRNB has reverted back to its former adult R&B format after a two-year stint as a hip hop and R&B station.

Owner Radio One instituted the change on Thursday, dropping the station’s 100.3 RNB & Hip Hop moniker in favor of its previous 100.3 RNB branding, Radio Insight reports. The station initially began including hip hop programming in its broadcasts in November 2020, when Radio One sold the Jenkintown-based hip hop station 103.9 WPHI to current owner Audacy, and that station began simulcasting 1060 KYW broadcasts.

The change ultimately impacted the station’s ratings, with 100.3 WRNB showing a 1.0 share in Nielsen Audio ratings last month. Power 99, a competing station in the hip hop space, garnered a 3.6 share, Radio Insight reports.

Now, 100.3 WRNB will include R&B tracks from current day back to the 1990s, according to Urban Radio Nation.

The change in programming has also brought the departure of program director and afternoon host Paris Nicole, who has been with Radio One for more than a decade, Radio and Music Pros reports. Nicole, a Richmond, Va., native, began her career at that city’s iPower 92.1/104.1 FM, and came to the Philadelphia market in 2017.

Nicole acknowledged her departure from the company on Instagram, posting a photo of the Radio and Music Pros article captioned “New Beginnings.”