An 11-month-old baby was shot four times Saturday evening in Hunting Park while inside a car that his stepmother was driving, police said.
The stepmother drove north from the 700 block of West Luzerne Street, where the shooting allegedly occurred, to the 4900 block of Camac Street in Logan, where she realized the baby had been shot. They were taken to Albert Einstein Hospital by an unidentified person, where the baby was listed in critical condition. The baby was then taken to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children.
The baby was shot once in the back of the head, once in the chest, and twice in the buttocks.
No arrests have been made.
About an hour earlier, three men were shot less than mile from the scene. The men are in stable condition, police said.