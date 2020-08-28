A 19-year-old Philadelphia man has been charged with raping a 12-year-old girl, filming the attack, and posting a video of it on Instagram, Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer announced Friday.
Ibraham Johnson of West Philadelphia faces charges of raping a child, filming sex acts with a child, and related crimes, according to court records. He was being held at the Delaware County prison after bail was set at $250,000.
According to Stollsteimer, detectives began investigating the case on July 6, when someone reported that the girl had sex with a teenage man, and that “a video of the abuse had been posted to Instagram and shared with the child’s mother and two siblings.”
Detective Steven Bannar interviewed the girl, her mother, and her father, who provided the name of the man, the prosecutor said. The victim later identified Johnson from a photo array.
Officials did not say whether or how Johnson knew the victim, or when police believe the rape occurred. Johnson declined to speak with detectives when they approached him at his home in West Philadelphia on Monday, according to an affidavit of probable cause for his arrest.
Johnson did not have an attorney listed in court documents. He was arrested twice in Philadelphia this spring, court records show, and is facing charges in those cases for forgery, theft, theft from a car, and related crimes.
Stollsteimer, in a statement, called the rape case “heartbreaking” and “deeply disturbing.” Although the number of reported child abuse cases has fallen during the pandemic, Stollsteimer urged people to remain vigilant about reporting them, cautioning that the decrease in cases may be the result of vulnerable children having fewer teachers, nurses, or other caretakers to keep eyes on them and report problems.