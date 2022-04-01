Seventy-two years ago, enumerators across the country went house by house, for the last time, to count 151.3 million people for the census. On April 1st, 2022, the full extent of their findings — names, age, income, jobs, and even whether or not they had a kitchen sink at home — became available to the public.

Here’s why that’s cool and what you should know:

What data is available?

Just like with every census, some data from the 1950 report has long been public, but what’s new is that we can now access deeper answers that shed light on how people lived after the Second World War.

Census officers asked 38 questions in 1950 — a deep dive compared to the nine asked in 2020 — and you can now search the records on census forms, population, Native American reservations, district maps, State and County information, and more.

Only 20 questions were asked of all residents. The remaining 18 — that cover detailed things such as the birth country of a person’s parents; if a person served in the First or Second World War; their history of marriage, divorce, and childbirth, and more — were only asked to a smaller sample of the population, so you won’t be able to find out those details for everyone.

Public data for all records in the 1950 Census Full names

Addresses

Sex

Race

Jobs

Income

Education level

Marital status i-circle_black

What can I find in the census?

You can look up records for individuals — such as relatives, celebrities, or public figures who were alive in 1950 and living in the U.S. — and find out more about them.

Besides finding interesting information from your state and city’s population, you can get a glimpse of what people’s lives were like, if they were in U.S. at the time. This is especially useful if you are interested in genealogy or looking for relatives. Even if you don’t have a lot of information about a person, as long as you have a general idea of where they lived, their name, or last name, you will be able to find the records. Companies like Ancestry.com have already announced they will be processing and analyzing the data from this census to make it more easily accessible.

Why is this information available now?

It’s because of the 72-Year Rule. In 1978, the Census Bureau and the National Archives were concerned about the privacy of the people’s information, so a federal law was put in place to protect records for 72 years from the date it was given. Why 72 years? Because according to the Pew Research Center, that was the life expectancy of a person at the time. While this law came into effect 28 years after the 1950 Census, it applies retroactively.

How can I access 1950 census data?

You can find all the records, resources, and a search tool at 1950census.archives.gov.