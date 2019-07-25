Hard-to-Count Areas for the Census Bureau

In the 2010 Census, 26 percent of households nationwide failed to return their questionnaire by mail, but the non-response rate in Philadelphia was higher, at 34 percent. Residents in areas considered hard-to-count often include children under 5, those in poverty, minorities, and immigrants.

SOURCE: CUNY Center for Urban Research

