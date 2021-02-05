What’s new: The huge SUV (weighing in at 5,813 pounds, able to pull 8,500 pounds) stays huge for 2021. The Sensory is a new top trim level with, among other new features, a Smart Rearview mirror with 9.6-inch display. Which is good, because once inside you cannot see what’s behind this monster for squat. Its last face-lift came in 2018 but the QX80 has received only modest updates since its 2011 introduction.