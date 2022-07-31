A 3-year-old who was shot Saturday — evidently accidentally — inside a vehicle parked at a shopping center in Caln Township, Chester County, was in critical condition, township police said.

County detectives were sorting through “conflicting accounts” of the incident, which occurred at 11:45 a.m., and it was not clear whether the child was alone in the black Dodge Durango, police said.

The child was struck once in the lower torso, and the weapon, a 9 mm handgun, was recovered at the scene.

Police said the victim’s father, identified as Jameer Walker 23, of Thorndale, “called for help after the firearm discharged.”

The child was taken to Paoli Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, and then flown to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and might have information about the shooting is asked to call 610-383-7000.