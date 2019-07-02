Gray represented Pennsylvania’s Second Congressional District from 1979 to 1991. He was the first African American to chair the House Budget Committee and serve as majority whip, the third-ranking position in the House. His time in Congress was also marked by strong opposition against apartheid in South Africa, and he advocated for sanctions against that nation. He was also a booster for public transportation, and helped raise millions of dollars to renovate 30th Street Station in the 1980s.