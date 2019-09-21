A 38-year-old man died of multiple gunshot wounds Friday night along the 700 block of Highland Avenue in Chester, the city’s police department said.
When police arrived at the scene shortly before 11 p.m., a woman was leaning over the man, identified as Ricardo Burnett, urging him to “stay awake” and “stay with us,” police said. He was shot multiple times in the upper torso.
Burnett was taken to Crozer Chester Medical Center where he died, becoming Chester’s 13th homicide victim this year.
No arrest was made as of Saturday morning.
Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact Chester police detective Joseph McFate at 610-447-8428 or by email at jmcfate234@chesterpolice.org or Michael Jay, a detective with the Delaware County District Attorney’s Office at 610-891-4711.