A 4-year-old girl is in critical condition after falling from a open bedroom window in North Philadelphia Saturday night, police said.
Police said the child, whom they did not identify, was playing in the rear bedroom of a house on the 2400 block of North 19th Street around 7 p.m. when she climbed onto a windowsill and fell from the second floor.
Paramedics transported her to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where she was admitted for a possible head injury as well as injuries sustained to her right arm and leg. The incident remains under investigation.