The work also involved “thousands of pages of court transcripts,” and restoring and transferring archival footage, including some from Karen Pomer, who had made a student film while at Temple. “She shot on something called a Portapak, which were half-inch magnetic tapes. ... They were sitting in a box in a closet. And they hadn’t been seen in 40 years," he said. “And then [former Philadelphia Daily News reporter] Kitty Caparella, she had boxes and boxes of content, articles and photos, and she very graciously gave it to me.”