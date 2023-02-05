Double shooting in Northeast Philly leaves 5-year-old boy, father hospitalized

A double shooting in Northeast Philly on Saturday night left a 5-year-old boy and his father hospitalized.

A 35-year-old man told police that he and his son were walking into their home about 9 p.m. on the 12700 block of Verda Drive when two armed men in masks approached.

According to the police report, the suspects told him in Spanish not to move. When he attempted to draw his legally carried firearm, the males began shooting at him.

Reports show that the father suffered two gunshot wounds in his left abdomen, while his son had a gunshot wound to his left elbow. They were taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and were said to be in stable condition. The 5-year-old was later taken to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children for further treatment.

After the shooting, crime scene tape and at least 10 yellow shell casing markers could be seen in the neighborhood that residents say is typically quiet. One home’s glass door was shattered; at another, a window had a bullet hole.

Data from the Philadelphia Controller’s Office show no reported gun violence in the zip code where Saturday night’s shooting took place, nor in surrounding neighborhoods as of Friday. The map is not updated on weekends.

Police said Sunday that no motive had been identified, but that they believe it was a targeted attack. No arrests had been made nor weapons recovered, police said.