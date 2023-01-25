53-year-old in critical condition after hit-and-run in Mayfair, third hit-and-run in three days

A 53-year-old man was in critical condition after a driver struck him with his car in Mayfair before fleeing the scene Tuesday night, the third hit-and-run in three days, police said.

At 7:20 p.m., the driver of a dark-colored SUV traveling southbound on Frankford Avenue hit the man as he walked near the 7000 block of Frankford Avenue, police said. The driver fled the scene, and the pedestrian was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.

Tuesday’s hit-and-run was the third in the city since Sunday, when two fatal hit-and-runs happened within hours of each other. This year, there have been three fatal hit-and-run crashes, police said.

Around 5:40 p.m. Sunday, a car struck and killed Savoun So, 43, on the 600 block of Oregon Avenue in South Philadelphia, police said. So had been crossing Oregon Avenue from the south sidewalk to the north sidewalk when a person driving eastbound in a silver SUV hit her.

So, of the 2700 block of Randolph Street, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they had recovered a Volkswagen Golf and were speaking to a person of interest, but no arrests had been made.

At 8:33 p.m. Sunday, Edguardo Rosario Jimenez, 31, was riding a bike on the 1900 block of North Howard Street in the Kensington section of the city when a driver in a white box van fatally hit him, police said. The van’s driver fled northbound on Howard Street.

The driver of the white van, which police said may be a Ford Econoline, was traveling east on Berks Street and hit Jimenez when the driver turned the van left onto North Howard Street. Jimenez, of the 1900 block of North Mascher Street, was traveling west on Berks Street and he and the van collided head-on in the intersection of Berks and North Howard Streets, police said.

Jimenez was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:45 p.m.

Police released a photo and video of the white van, pointing out damage to the right front fender that predated the fatal hit-and-run and the lack of windows on either side of the cargo area, and asked the public for assistance.

The recent spate of hit-and-runs follows a year in which hit-and-run fatalities rose to a record 31, triple that of 2019. Drivers fled the scene in one out of four of 117 fatal car crashes recorded in 2022 up until mid-December, police records show.

The city of Philadelphia was offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in Sunday’s fatal hit-and-runs. Anyone with information is asked to to call the Crash Investigation Division at 215-685-3181.