A 7-year-old Guatemalan child who has spent a record 210 days at the Berks County immigrant detention center cannot leave accompanied by her father, after a federal judge ruled Wednesday that the family “must show more than noble goals and an empathetic case” to win their joint release.
U.S. District Court Judge Joshua Wolson wrote that while he sympathized with the girl, known as Maddie, and her father, called Mr. H in court, they find themselves in a difficult position that is “largely of Mr. H’s making.” The father and Maddie were detained last spring after illegally entering the U.S. near Tecate, Calif. to seek asylum.
The girl is free to go to her mother in New Jersey at any time, the court noted. But the petitioners did not show that either of them has a right to demand that the father be released along with his child.
The judge called Maddie “an unfortunate victim of circumstance.” But to prevail the family must show that they were likely to ultimately win their legal claim on the merits, and they failed to do that, the judge wrote.
The ruling followed two days of arguments earlier this month over whether the Guatemalan girl, who marked her birthday inside the Berks County immigrant detention center on Friday, could leave with her father.
She has spent more time confined than any child currently held in any of the country’s three family detention centers.
The decision comes amid a broad public debate over the nation’s treatment of migrant children — and as advocates press anew in the political arena and in court to try to close the Pennsylvania detention center.
Federal immigration authorities had offered to immediately release Maddie to her mother in New Jersey. But they wouldn’t free her father, which the family’s lawyers said makes the overture merely a different form of family separation, one sure to inflict more harm on a suffering child.
The hearing featured testimony from a mental-health authority who said Maddie has become deeply depressed — and from the attending mental-health provider at Berks, who said the girl is fine. Where the plaintiff’s witness saw a child so distressed that she’s become disheveled, the government’s authority saw a girl whose hair may have been mussed by the hood of her unicorn costume.
The girl’s detention has been widely condemned. More than 1,400 people have signed a petition on her behalf.
The girl’s lawyers said that never in hundreds of cases has a child been freed from Berks without the accompanying parent. They characterized the offer to free Maddie alone as retaliation for the family’s having filed a federal legal claim along with their immigration case.
The lawyers appeared before U.S. District Court Judge Joshua Wolson in Philadelphia, seeking a writ of habeas corpus. Those writs typically compel a warden or jailer to deliver an imprisoned person to court and to show valid reasons for that person’s detention.
Though the mother is at risk of deportation, she has not been placed in removal proceedings. She recently gave birth to a son, having overstayed a visitor’s visa that allowed her to be in the United States.
What’s formally called the Berks County Residential Center is a 96-bed lockup about 75 miles northwest of Philadelphia in Leesport, operated by the county through a contract with ICE. Critics have assailed Berks as a “baby jail” which in October held enough children to fill a day-care center.