A 9-year-old girl was shot in the head in North Philadelphia Wednesday morning and hospitalized in critical condition, according to police.
The girl was shot once to the right side of the head around 11 a.m. on the 2300 block of North Bouvier Street, police said.
Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said at the scene that authorities received a call about the shooting from a 12-year-old who was also in the house. A third child was also inside at the time, said Outlaw, who added that it did not appear that any adults were home at the time.
“We don’t know at this point how the child was shot, but we do know that there were three children in the house left unattended,” Outlaw said. “And we found two firearms also in the home.”
Outlaw did not say how, or if, the children were related, and said police had not been able to speak with the girl’s parents in the immediate aftermath of the shooting.
Medics took the girl to Temple University Hospital, police said.
The shooting comes amid a violent start to 2021. According to police statistics, 114 people had been shot through Tuesday, including 10 children under age 18.
District Attorney Larry Krasner told reporters at the scene that the incident was “heartbreaking” and said the city had “too many guns, and they’re not secured safely when they’re out there.”
Staff photographer Alejandro A. Alvarez contributed to this article.
This is a developing story that will be updated.