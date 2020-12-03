97.5 The Fanatic has a new morning show host.
A little more than a day after telling Marc Farzetta his services were no longer needed at the station, The Fanatic announced Wednesday that former Atlanta sports talker John Kincade would take over as morning show host.
Kincade, a Temple graduate and Broomall native, will launch his show Monday, Jan. 4. It’s unclear if current co-hosts Jamie Lynch and Bob Cooney will remain on the morning show. Farzetta’s former co-host, ex-Eagles offensive lineman William “Tra” Thomas, was laid off in March.
The opportunity to freshen up its lineup came after Kincade was let go from 680 The Fan in Atlanta after two decades with the station due to budget cuts related to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has dealt a difficult blow to radio stations and other media companies across the county.
“It became clear to me that joining the team at The Fanatic was the best place for me to start this next chapter,” Kincade said in a statement. “With guys I have long respected like Mike Missanelli and Anthony Gargano already there, I knew it would be an honor to join their team.”
Kincade, who has hosted national shows on ESPN Radio and CBS Sports Radio, started his career in Philadelphia at 94.1 WIP, and will now go head-to-head with perennial sports radio rating champ Angelo Cataldi. Kincade has been a regular guest on Cataldi’s show over the years, calling into the station as recently as last month to discuss an Atlanta Falcons win over the Dallas Cowboys.
“We have a very clear vision for what we want to accomplish at the station and adding John Kincade is a giant leap towards accomplishing those goals,” said station Program Director Chuck Damico. “Our team is thrilled that he chose 97.5 The Fanatic for his homecoming to Philadelphia. We’re excited about the future!”