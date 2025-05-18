Link copied to clipboard
Link copied to clipboard
The 2025 Italian Market Festival, in photos
Didn’t get a chance to check out this year’s festivities? Take a look at photos from Sunday’s celebrations.
Philadelphia’s Italian Market Festival returned this weekend, drawing crowds from across the region to the annual block party.
It’s one of the city’s longest-running festivals, and between the more than 120 vendors, live music, and of course, greased pole competition, there was no shortage of things to see and do.
» READ MORE: A vegan tops the greased pole climbing competition, and more scenes from the Italian Market Festival 2025
Didn’t get a chance to check out this year’s festivities? Take a look at photos from Sunday’s celebrations below.