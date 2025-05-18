Skip to content
The 2025 Italian Market Festival, in photos

Didn’t get a chance to check out this year’s festivities? Take a look at photos from Sunday’s celebrations.
Russell Smith hangs some of the items contestants would be reaching for in the greased pole climbing competition at the South 9th Street Italian Market Festival.Read moreDavid Maialetti / Staff Photographer

Philadelphia’s Italian Market Festival returned this weekend, drawing crowds from across the region to the annual block party.

It’s one of the city’s longest-running festivals, and between the more than 120 vendors, live music, and of course, greased pole competition, there was no shortage of things to see and do.

» READ MORE: A vegan tops the greased pole climbing competition, and more scenes from the Italian Market Festival 2025

Didn’t get a chance to check out this year’s festivities? Take a look at photos from Sunday’s celebrations below.

