Two former executives of the South Philadelphia community development charity and charter school organization founded by Philadelphia record industry legend Kenny Gamble appeared in federal court Thursday afternoon, charged with ripping off their former employer and bribing a City Council member and his wife.
Abdur Rahim Islam, 62, the former CEO of nonprofit Universal Companies, and Shahied Dawan, 68, its former chief financial officer, are charged with bribery for allegedly paying nearly $67,000 in 2013 and 2014 to education consultant Dawn Chavous, the wife of Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson.
During a brief arraignment before federal Magistrate Judge Richard Lloret, Dawan pleaded not guilty, was released without having to post bail, and left the courtroom with a group of supporters without commenting. His attorney, Thomas O. Fitzpatrick, said the charges against Dawan are “bombastic” and the “overt acts” alleged do not apply to him.
“Mr. Dawan doesn’t have anything to hide and he doesn’t have anything to hide from,” Fitzpatrick said after the hearing. “He has done nothing wrong, he is not guilty.”
Meanwhile, Islam’s arraignment hearing was moved to Friday. U.S. Assistant Attorneys Mark Dubnoff and Eric Gibson told the judge they were prepared to argue that Islam should be jailed. But Lloret ruled that Islam would remain free until the hearing and ordered both defendants to turn over their passports before leaving the Market Street courthouse.
Islam and his attorney, David M. Laigaie, declined to comment after the hearing.
Federal prosecutors contend that the payments made by the defendants to Johnson’s wife prompted the Council member, a three-term Democrat, to intervene on the nonprofit’s behalf by protecting some of its properties from seizure and introducing and shepherding the passing of legislation that increased the value of one property that the nonprofit solid in 2014 for 15 times what it had paid in 2000.
In a 43-page indictment, prosecutors on Wednesday charged Johnson and Chavous with accepting bribes from Islam and Dawan. Johnson, 46, and Chavous, 40, were charged with racketeering conspiracy and related crimes. They are scheduled to make their first court appearances Friday.
Islam and Dawan are charged with racketeering conspiracy, wire fraud, and tax evasion stemming from more than $500,000 they allegedly embezzled from Universal over two years to enrich themselves and to fund a separate bribery scheme in Milwaukee, where Universal operated two charter campuses.
Gamble, 76, who rose to fame in the 1970s with songwriting partner Leon Huff as the owners of Philadelphia International Records, founded Universal in 1993 with the goal of redeveloping South Philadelphia, where he was born and raised. He has not been charged, and federal prosecutors said the crimes committed by Islam and Dawan were committed behind his back.
“As alleged in the indictment, Universal Companies, including its real estate and education arms, constituted a [racketeering] enterprise, hijacked by the defendants Islam and Dawan to engage in a pattern of criminal activity that spanned two states and several years,” First Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams said Wednesday.
Universal released the following statement Wednesday: “While we respect the right of our former executive officers to defend themselves, we cannot ignore the seriousness of the indictments brought against them or the open wounds that have been left on our organization...We are dedicating ourselves to restore not just our reputations, but our lifelong commitment to the same goals as [our] founders.”
Fitzpatrick said Dawan’s record and reputation during his time at Universal and elsewhere was unblemished. “My client has a long history of service to the community, both through his work with Universal and with organizations prior to Universal,” he said. “We look forward to having tons of character support and testimony on his behalf.”