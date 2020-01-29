Federal authorities accused Philadelphia City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson on Wednesday of illegally exploiting his elected office to advance his wife’s consulting career.
In a 21-count indictment, prosecutors alleged that Johnson, 46, and his wife, Dawn Chavous, 40, pressured a nonprofit seeking his help with its South Philadelphia real estate holdings into offering her a job between 2013 and 2014.
That charity — Universal Companies, a community developer and charter school operator founded by renowned music producer Kenny Gamble — employed Chavous as a consultant through a series of “sham contracts” under which she did very little work, said First Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams at a news conference Wednesday.
Johnson and Chavous, who have denied any wrongdoing and vowed to fight the case, face bribery charges that threaten to send them to prison for a maximum of 20 years on each count.
Also charged Wednesday were Rahim Islam, Universal’s former CEO, and Shaheid Dawan, Universal’s ex-CFO.
Both men face federal racketeering charges along with counts of wire fraud, tax fraud and other crimes, alleging that they embezzled more than half a million dollars from Universal to enrich themselves and to pay bribes that smoothed Universal’s operations in Philadelphia and Milwaukee, where it ran two charter school campuses. Michael Bonds, the former president of the Milwaukee School Board, pleaded guilty last year to accepting nearly $6,000 in bribes from Islam and Dawan.
“It all boils down to this," Williams said. “The indictment charges that two businessmen wanted a corrupt advantage, they wanted to pay to play and the indictment charges they found willing partners here in Philadelphia — City Councilman Kenyatta Johnson and his wife Dawn Chavous."
According to the indictment, Islam and Dawan sought Johnson’s assistance on several matters involving Universal’s real estate holdings in South Philadelphia, which were located in his district
He allegedly exercised “councilmanic prerogative” — a legislative custom in Philadelphia that allows individual councilmembers to influence nearly all land use decisions in their districts — on their behalf on multiple occasions.
The charges against Johnson, a three-term Democrat representing South and Southwest Philadelphia, make him the second member of City Council currently under federal indictment.
Last year, federal prosecutors charged Councilmember Bobby Henon in a political bribery case involving labor leader John “Johnny Doc” Dougherty.
And like Henon, who is expected to take his case to trial in September, Johnson and his wife have vowed to fight the case.
In an interview Tuesday with The Inquirer, Johnson and his lawyer, Patrick Egan, maintained the councilmember’s innocence and railed against federal investigators for conducting a drawn-out investigation “in search of a crime.”
The councilmember has said he will not step down and is holding a 4 p.m. news conference at Wharton Square Park to publicly respond to the allegations.
“I’m not going to be ducking this issue at all,” Johnson said Tuesday. “We’re going to fight because I’m innocent and my wife is innocent.”
Investigators built their case over five years, scouring almost every aspect of Johnson and Chavous’ careers.
More than a dozen sources familiar with the course of the FBI’s inquiry described a sweeping probe digging into everything from Johnson’s involvement in bargain-rate sales of city-owned land to supporters to Chavous’ work as an education consultant, campaign adviser and advocate for charter schools.
But many of those areas of investigation did not feature in Wednesday’s indictment.
Instead, prosecutors focused primarily on the couple’s dealings with Universal Companies and its efforts to rehab the Royal Theater, a once bustling entertainment venue on South Street that after decades of disuse had become an eyesore in the heart of Johnson’s district.
“Universal companies was hijacked by defendants Rahim Islam and Shaheid Dawan and turned into a criminal enterprise to commit these crimes of of greed with the support and necessary corruption of defendants Kenyatta Johnson [and] Dawn Chavous,” said Williams.
In 2014, Universal executives sought Johnson’s assistance in pushing a rezoning bill through Council that would allow it to move forward with plans to turn the site into a mixed-use development featuring 45 apartments and over 7,6000 square feet of retail space.
But Johnson’s support, prosecutors said Wednesday, came at a price — a job for Chavous, who since 2011 has run her own education consulting firm while also serving as board chair of Sky Community Partners, a Philadelphia-based nonprofit that provides scholarship money to independent schools under the state’s Opportunity Scholarship Tax Credit program.
In all, Chavous was paid $66,750 by Universal, the last check coming the same month Johnson secured the zoning bill.
Prosecutors also alleged Wednesday that Islam and Dawan paid Chavous an additional $16,000 when Universal was in danger of losing its ownership of a parcel of properties at 13th and Bainbridge Streets, which the nonprofit had purchased for cheap under a city program that required them to build on the site within 18 months.
Nine years after that purchase, the property remained dilapidated and unused. When the city moved to revoke Universal’s claim to the site, Chavous called to warn them, prosecutors said.
Islam and Dawan allegedly issued the check to her, days before Johnson exercised his “councilmanic prerogative” to block the city’s reclaiming of the properties.
In a statement Tuesday, Chavous denied any wrongdoing and said her work experience made her eminently qualified for the consulting work she did with Universal and that to suggest her employment had anything to do with its business before her husband’s office was demeaning.
“To have implied that I received any financial benefit as a result of my marriage and not my own work ethic is simply untrue,” she said. “It impugns my reputation and worse, it relies on the old trope that women only owe their successes to the men in their lives.”
Before her work with Universal, Chavous served as chief of staff to State Sen. Anthony Hardy Williams — a job she left in 2010 to run Williams’ campaigns for Senate and his failed bids for governor in 2011 and mayor of Philadelphia in 2015.
Johnson served three terms as a state representative before first running for Council in 2011.
Johnson, Chavous and Islam are expected to surrender and appear in court Friday. Dawan is due in court Thursday.
Lawyers for Islam and Dawan did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.