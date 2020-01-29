Both men face federal racketeering charges along with counts of wire fraud, tax fraud and other crimes, alleging that they embezzled more than half a million dollars from Universal to enrich themselves and to pay bribes that smoothed Universal’s operations in Philadelphia and Milwaukee, where it ran two charter school campuses. Michael Bonds, the former president of the Milwaukee School Board, pleaded guilty last year to accepting nearly $6,000 in bribes from Islam and Dawan.