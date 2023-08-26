Abington-Cheltenham football game suspended after student found with a gun

Friday night’s football game between Montgomery County rivals Abington and Cheltenham High Schools was suspended at halftime when a parent noticed a student with a gun in the stadium, police said.

When police found the student at Abington High School’s stadium, a handgun with an extended magazine was protruding from his waist area and the youth was in possession of a second, loaded magazine, police said in a statement posted on Facebook.

The juvenile, whose identity was not released other than to describe him as a Cheltenham High School student, was arrested on felony weapons offenses, including possession of a firearm, and taken to the Montgomery County Youth Center in Eagleville, police said.

No shots were fired and no injuries were reported. The football game was suspended “out of an abundance of caution and for the safety of the students and spectators,” police said.

A notice about the incident posted on the Cheltenham School District Facebook page said the football teams had been safely dismissed to the locker rooms, and that the game would be resumed at a later date.

An investigation into the incident continues.

At another high school football game Friday night in Oklahoma, four people were shot in a chaotic situation that had players and spectators scrambling for cover. Police were still searching for the shooter or shooters.