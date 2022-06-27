Pennsylvania abortion clinics are fielding calls from patients uncertain if abortion remains legal here — and bracing for an influx of abortion seekers and protesters — following the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling that there is no guaranteed right to abortion.

Anxious patients have been ringing Planned Parenthood Keystone, which operates clinics in eastern and central Pennsylvania, worried about changes to abortion access since the high court on Friday overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion-rights case.

“Our patients are calling to see if they should still come,” said Samantha Bobila, a spokesperson for the Keystone chapter. “They’re asking us if abortion is still legal.”

At least six states have already banned abortion and many more are expected to in the coming weeks. Ohio, which shares a border with Pennsylvania, swiftly enacted a ban on abortion after six weeks of pregnancy.

Abortion is legal in Pennsylvania through the 24th week of pregnancy.

The national shift in abortion access creates a multifaceted challenge for providers in Pennsylvania and other states where abortion remains legal: They must bolster resources to try to accommodate thousands more patients, reinforce security against emboldened protesters, and assuage the fears of patients confused about whether it’s still legal to seek abortion care where they live.

“We haven’t seen a surge yet, but it’s prudent for us to recognize what’s coming,” said Lindsey Mauldin, vice president of public policy and advocacy for Planned Parenthood Southeast Pennsylvania, which operates abortion clinics in Philadelphia and the surrounding counties.

Planned Parenthood chapters in western, eastern, and central Pennsylvania said they also had not seen an uptick in patients over the weekend but expect demand to rise in the coming weeks.

Providers estimate 8,500 more out-of-state patients, primarily from Ohio and West Virginia, may seek care in Pennsylvania as a result of the court’s 6-3 ruling in a Mississippi case called Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

“We are getting a lot of calls, but we’re able to meet the demands so far,” said Sara Dixon, a spokesperson for Planned Parenthood Western Pennsylvania, which operates two of the only abortion clinics west of Harrisburg. Based in the Pittsburgh area, Planned Parenthood of Western Pennsylvania anticipates it will take the brunt of an increase of patients from Ohio.

“We were just a little taken back by how quickly they moved on it,” Dixon said of the Ohio legislature’s abortion ban.

At the same time, providers are preparing for more protesters outside their clinics. Protesters in Pennsylvania may feel particularly emboldened because the future of abortion care in Pennsylvania is uncertain.

Republican state lawmakers are currently pursuing a constitutional amendment that would make it harder for state courts to weigh in on abortion policy, regardless of which party controls the governor’s mansion in the future.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano has vowed to ban abortion without exception, and Democratic candidate Josh Shapiro has said he would veto any legislation that restricts abortion.

Leaders at Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pennsylvania are planning how to reinforce security.

In light of recent mass shootings, Philadelphia providers are particularly concerned that their clinics could become a target, if protesters become more aggressive, said Mauldin.

Security staff have been trained on trauma and emergency response. And the Philadelphia chapter has been coordinating with law enforcement officials to plan when to call for help and how police should respond.

Police presence can put patients on edge, Mauldin said, especially those who are Black or have been victims of violence, she said.

The three Planned Parenthood chapters said they’ve seen a surge in one other area, this one most welcome: volunteers.

The Philadelphia chapter received a record number of volunteer applications over the weekend. More than 150 people applied to the Keystone chapter’s patient escort program, which trains volunteers to help patients get into clinics safely.

Volunteers who work with patients, either helping them get to an appointment or supporting them once they are inside the clinic, are more important than ever, Mauldin said.

“Once you’re inside it can still feel scary,” she said. “Especially if you can hear the protesters outside.”