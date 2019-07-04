Group items with common characteristics, such as intended use (books, baskets, or vases), material (metal, wood, or wicker), or color, and in different sizes. Group these items together in threes or fives. Odd numbers look best. And consider how your eye moves through a room. For example, a pair of large candlesticks placed one on each side of a fireplace mantel makes your eyes dart back and forth between, creating an uneasy feeling. Instead, place the two together on one side of the mantel. Or better yet, find the same item in two sizes to add even more interest. This unified grouping will appear as one rather than individual items, which should be more appealing to your husband.