Police said Saturday night they were investigating separate automobile accidents in Egg Harbor Township, Atlantic County, on Friday in which a juvenile and an 85-year-old woman were killed.
The crashes also resulted in significant road closures, police said.
Police gave the following accounts:
Around 5:30 p.m. on Delilah Road a westbound car driven by Jabril Williams 26, of Galloway, crossed over into the eastbound lane and collided head-on with a vehicle operated by Decinique Brown 28, of Vineland.
A girl in Williams’ car, who police did not name, was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus, and later airlifted to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, where she died. Williams, an adult passenger in his car, and Brown, all were taken to AtlantiCare with serious injuries, police said.
Delilah Road was closed for about four hours in both directions.
About 15 minutes earlier, a car traveling westbound on the Black Horse Pike collided with a vehicle driven by Lois Kerbel, 85, of Mays Landing, that was making an “improper turn” at an intersection, police said.
Kerbel had to be extricated from her car and later was pronounced dead at AtlantiCare. The driver of the other vehicle, James Ganly, 69, of Aberdeen, Md., was taken to the same hospital “for evaluation.”
That accident forced the closing of the Black Horse Pike for three hours.