The board of directors of ACCT Philly has selected Sarah Barnett to become the official executive director of the nonprofit that runs the primary open-intake animal shelter in the city, the board’s cochair said Friday.

Barnett had been serving as “interim” or “acting” co-executive director since the sudden departure of ACCT Philly’s previous executive director, Aurora Velazquez, who had been a controversial leader.

Marsha Perelman, the board’s cochair, said the organization conducted a national search and received nearly 40 applications, but finally decided on Barnett, who will assume the title on Jan. 1.

“Sarah’s background and experience, both previously and at ACCT, make her clearly the best choice for this position,” Perelman said in an email. “The Board could not be more excited about this decision, and we look forward to the progress we know ACCT will make under Sarah’s leadership.”

ACCT Philly’s other acting co-executive director, Tara Schernecke, has been named senior director of operations, Perelman said.

The nonprofit has long struggled with revolving-door leadership, but criticism of ACCT Philly’s management reached a crescendo under Velazquez and she submitted her resignation in September 2021.

After her departure, Perelman said the board needed to rethink ACCT Philly’s organizational structure.

On Friday, Perelman said ACCT Philly had made enough progress since then that Barnett was the right choice.

Barnett has her hands full because ACCT Philly’s shelter is chronically full, more so recently because of a spike in pet surrenders.