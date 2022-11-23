ACCT Philly, the primary open-intake animal shelter in the city, is offering adoption incentives for homeless dogs this Thanksgiving week.

Sarah Barnett, acting co-executive director for the nonprofit, on Wednesday said the shelter is full with more than 100 dogs. Last week, more than 140 dogs were brought to the shelter in North Philadelphia, she said.

On Friday, all adoption fees for dogs will be waived, she said.

“There is such a shortage of adopters right now, and it’s heartbreaking to see really good dogs sit in a kennel ... waiting for someone who may never come,” Barnett said in a statement.

“We hope that people considering adopting will opt to adopt locally, and save a life by adopting from the shelter,” Barnett said.

People interested in adopting are encouraged to fill out an online application ahead of visiting the shelter at 111 W. Hunting Park Ave.

The shelter will be open Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.