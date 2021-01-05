Across the region, counties including Montgomery routinely impose hundreds of dollars in court costs on such indigent defendants — many of whom remain in debt to the court even a decade after the case was resolved. “For cases adjudicated in 2010, 86% of fines, 45% of costs, and 70% of restitution remain unpaid,” an ACLU report published last month found. That exposes those tens of thousands of defendants to penalties from disruption of food stamps to revocation of their driver’s license to incarceration.