The changes Philadelphia’s First Judicial District has already agreed to make include starting with the presumption that a defendant can be released before trial; requiring that magistrates consider their ability to pay before imposing money bail; and, for the first time, ensuring that defendants have a chance to speak confidentially with a lawyer before the preliminary arraignment. (Currently, defendants appear via video monitor and are frequently warned not to speak during their bail hearings, which last on average less than three minutes, according to the ACLU.)