Bea LaPlante, who turned 90 on July 28, jokes around as she works a register at the Acme Market at 105 E. Street Rd. in Feasterville. LaPlante, born and raised in South Philadelphia, has worked for Acme in various roles for the last 31 years. These days, she works part-time, three days a week, as a cashier. But she’s no slouch. A few years ago, she came in first in the store’s fastest-cashier contest. “I love it here,” she said. “It keeps me going.”