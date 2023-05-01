Aerosmith’s farewell tour will kick off in Philadelphia

Aersomith’s final concert tour will get its start in Philadelphia.

The Boston rock band led by singer Stephen Tyler and Joe Perry are calling their farewell trek the “Peace Out” tour and kicking it off at South Philly’s Wells Fargo Center on Sept. 2.

The band that released their self titled debut album in 1973 and whose signature songs include “Dream On” and “Walk This Way” — their groundbreaking rock-rap collaboration with Run-D.M.C. — have not played Philadelphia since 2012.

The Peace Out show will be opened by the Black Crowes. The Southern rock band, fronted by brothers Chris and Rich Robinson, rose to fame in the 1990s just as Aerosmith was having its second run of popularity with MTV hits like “Janie’s Got a Gun” and “Love In An Elevator.”

Advertisement

The Crowes broke up in 2013 then reunited in 2020, with the Robinsons playing intimate club dates such as the Foundry in Fishtown before their anniversary tour for 1990′s Shake Your Money Maker was postponed due to the pandemic. That tour eventually made it to Camden in 2021.

Aerosmith recently completed a Las Vegas residency, and set an attendance record last summer at Fenway Park in Boston. In a statement which refers to the the band’s “final outing,” Aerosmith said: “It’s not goodbye it’s PEACE OUT! Get ready and walk this way, you’re going to get the best show of our lives.”

The Philly show will coincide with the opening day of this year’s Made in America festival, whose lineup has not yet been announced. The Aerosmith tour will not include drummer Joey Kramer.

“While Joey Kramer remains a beloved founding member of Aerosmith,” a statement read, “he has regrettably made the decision to sit out the currently scheduled touring dates to focus his full attention on his family and health. Joey’s unmistakable and legendary presence behind the drum kit will be sorely missed.”

John Douglas, who played drums with the group at Fenway in September and during the Vegas residency will replace Kramer on stage and join singer Tyler, guitarists Perry and Brad Whitford and bass player Tom Hamilton.

The tour will include a New Years’ Eve show in their hometown.

Tickets go on sale Friday May 5 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com. Information on VIP packages is at aersmith.com/vip.