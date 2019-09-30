Many in Young’s audience were in their 60s themselves, but said they felt much younger. Patty Davis, 64, a social worker for SOWN, a Philadelphia agency that works to reduce social isolation among older women, said she was taken aback by a comment her niece made. “She says to me, ‘When you don’t dye your hair, you look like you’re not taking care of herself.’” Davis, whose undyed hair is a mix of brown and gray, was upset enough about that comment to ask coworkers and her hairdresser about it. “There was something about that that got me,” she said.