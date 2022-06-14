A viral social media post that shows an Airbnb — said to be a house in Philadelphia with hidden cameras throughout — has caused a wave of privacy concerns for guests.

On Sunday night, Twitter user @foxytaughtyou posted a thread that included pictures of what appeared to be cameras shoddily installed in holes and in sprinklers throughout the Airbnb she said she had been staying with friends. According to a video she posted, they fell asleep on a couch, and woke up staring straight into what appeared to be the camera lens.

“BE CAUTIOUS BOOKING AIR BNBs! My friend & I recently stayed at a air bnb in Philadelphia with over 10 hidden cameras all over the house. Including the showers and bedrooms. Some were disguised as sprinkler systems but it has a camera lens,” she wrote on Twitter.

She did not respond to direct messages seeking comment.

An Airbnb spokesperson said that the company was investigating the report and that hidden cameras and recording devices in bedrooms, bathrooms or sleeping areas were prohibited. Airbnb allows recording devices in public or common spaces such as driveways, but the homeowner must disclose that information ahead of a guest’s stay.

“Our policies strictly prohibit hidden cameras and we take forceful action in the exceptionally rare circumstances where this has been reported, including assisting law enforcement to help them hold criminals accountable,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “In this case, our Safety team has suspended this Host and removed this listing from our platform while we thoroughly investigate this report. We are also providing support to our guest, including a full refund.”

The spokesperson did not say where in Philadelphia the house was or if the owner had captured any footage of guests.

Airbnb says they believe hidden cameras in their listings are rare, but other guests have called attention to them. In 2019, a couple said they had found hidden cameras in a San Diego Airbnb they had stayed in, NBC7 reported. The couple eventually sued the homeowner.

In August, a TikTok user Marcus Hutchins, who described himself as an ex-hacker teaching cybersecurity, posted an informational video that gave prospective guests tips on how to spot hidden cameras. Hutchins suggested shining a light into places that one suspected of holding a camera, including alarm clocks, smoke detectors, and USB charging blocks.

“Now one way to see if the device is a camera is to shine a bright light at it. If you hit a camera lens it’s going to get a blue-ish reflection,” Hutchins says in the video.

Others advise springing for expensive but effective “bug detectors” that can identify hidden cameras and microphones in a room.