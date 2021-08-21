An incident involving a man hanging out of a moving vehicle brandishing an AK-47 assault rifle and firing shots into the air around Temple University’s main campus in North Philadelphia has led to the arrest of three people but no injuries, according to authorities.

Gunshots were reported near Broad and Norris Streets at 3:09 a.m. Friday, Philadelphia police said. A check of Temple University Police cameras showed a silver Kia with a Delaware temporary tag traveling east on Norris approaching Broad, with a male hanging out the rear driver’s side door shooting an AK-47, police said.

Investigators found multiple fired cartridge casings and live rounds scattered from the 800 block to the 1400 block of West Norris Street, police said. Within an hour, police located the vehicle in the 2300 block of West Berks Street and later arrested Gregory Sizer, who turned 32 on Saturday, Akeem Robinson, 31, and Jeanette Perez, 30, all of Philadelphia.

District Attorney Larry Krasner’s office on Saturday issued a statement identifying Sizer as the one seen in the surveillance camera footage firing the rifle.

The DA’s Office has filed charges of risking catastrophe, propulsion of missiles into occupied vehicles, Firearms Act violations, and conspiracy against Sizer, Robinson, and Perez.