Before the virus, the two families had joked about cutting “a Hobbit door” in the fence between their yards so the three children could go back and forth on their own. While the need for social distancing now precludes such close interaction, the treehouse serves as a safe bridge between the two families. When Scout is using the platform, he can see his friends playing in their yard. He’ll sometimes lower a bucket attached to a rope, pretending to be fishing. Then it’s the girls’ turn. Scout retreats to his yard and they’ll declare that the treehouse has become a pirate ship. “If they can’t actually be together, at least they can interact this way,” said Peoples, a sculptor.