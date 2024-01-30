Say No More bar in Kensington breaks ties with co-owner after he’s charged in a domestic dispute

Say No More, a bar that opened in Kensington in late December to much buzz, is parting ways with its co-owner who was accused of attacking a woman in a domestic dispute.

Alexander “Zander” Asplundh-Smith, 31, was charged last week with simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.

After meeting with staff, the bar’s other owner, Kristian Maestri, announced the split with Asplundh-Smith on Friday night on Instagram. The news capped a week of mixed messaging from the bar that led to some calls for boycotts and speculation over Say No More’s future as it remained closed without explanation.

“I completely and utterly condemn domestic assault, abuse, and violence, and stand with all survivors of such terrible acts,” wrote Maestri, who is related to Asplundh-Smith and did not respond to requests for additional comment. “My mission is to rebuild this space into one of safety, warmth, and joy, in collaboration with the staff and community.”

Asplundh-Smith and his lawyer did not return requests for comment regarding the split or the charges he faces.

Jeffrey Scaggs, the lawyer representing the woman who reported that Asplundh-Smith assaulted her, said the attack took place on Jan. 22 at the bar owner’s home in Philly about 2:30 a.m. after they’d been at Say No More.

Scaggs said his client, who wished to remain anonymous, and Asplundh-Smith had previously dated and lived together. The pair’s relationship had been on-again, off-again in the last two years, said Scaggs, and in the past year Asplundh-Smith started to get physically violent.

According to Scaggs, Asplundh-Smith got on top of the woman, laughing and taunting her as she called for help while he slapped and punched her. Scaggs said his client was able to break away and call 911. She was taken to an area hospital and was released Jan. 23, said Scaggs.

Asplundh-Smith’s unsecured bail was set at $75,000.

“She’s so traumatized she can’t even speak publicly,” Scaggs said of his client, adding that she has a restraining order against the bar owner.

Word of the charges slowly spread on the internet, with some calling for boycotting the bar on Second Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue. The day after the assault was reported, the bar acknowledged news of the case “circulating social media” with two posts of its own before deleting them.

The bar is scheduled to reopen Wednesday, Maestri wrote on Instagram.