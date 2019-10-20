An early-morning explosion in Allentown on Sunday left 10 homes uninhabitable and displaced nearly two dozen people as a resulting fire tore through a residential neighborhood.
Officials were working to determine the cause of the blast, according to the Allentown Morning Call.
“It’s a real mess here right now,” fire Capt. John Christopher told the newspaper.
Neighbors said they were awakened by a deafening explosion about 3 a.m. that appeared to have erupted from a home on the 700 block of North Fountain Street. Fire ripped through adjacent houses. One person remained missing as the sun rose on Sunday morning.
Responding emergency workers said they did not detect the scent of natural gas. Firefighters were still battling the blaze through thick black smoke shortly before 8 a.m., according to reports.